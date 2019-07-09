Ramsey, Michael S., - 64, of Pleasantville, passed away on June 30, 2019. Michael was born on May 21, 1955 to the late Lawrence Ramsey, Sr. and Delores E. Ramsey. A 1973 graduate of Atlantic City High School, Michael went on to attend Hillsdale College on a football scholarship and later transferred to Morgan State University where he received his B.S. in Physical Education. Michael was an educator for over 35 years at Atlantic City High School where he was the beloved teacher and coach of many students and athletes. Michael was predeceased by his brothers, Lawrence Ramsey, Jr. and Darryll Ramsey, Sr. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife, Sylvia S. Ramsey; paternal uncle, Marven F. Hill (Devolia); sisters-in-law, Francine D. Ramsey and Felecia A. Trapp; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. A celebration of life will be held at 11am Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, where friends may call from 9am. Interment in Laurel Memorial Park. Arrangements by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
