Ramsey, Pamela J., - 59, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away September 4, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Atlantic City, she grew up in Egg Harbor Twp. and lived in Fayetteville, GA for 20 years, before moving back to Egg Harbor Twp. and Mays Landing area 4 years ago. Pam attended college and earned her Associate Degree from Christ For The Nations College in Stony Brook, NY, class of 1988, and became an ordained minister. While she was in Georgia, she was music director for Christ Discipleship Ministries in Fayetteville. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting and knitting. Music was an important part of her life, as she was able to enjoy it at home but also work with the churches she attended in creating meaningful accompaniments to the services she participated in. She is predeceased by her parents, Kenneth L. and Elizabeth L. Ramsey. Pam is survived by her sister and brother, Suzanne P. Ramsey and Thomas E. Ramsey (Cynthia); and her niece and nephew, Chelsea and Zachary Ramsey. A memorial gathering will be 10 AM to 11 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A service will follow at 11 AM. Burial will take place at Zion Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Missouri Baptist Children's Home, 902 E. 4th St., Joplin, MO 64801. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
