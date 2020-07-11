Randall, John, - 45, Originally of Mays Landing New Jersey, passed away in the hospital on June 30th,2020 at 9:26 pm Central time. Born in Somers Point, New Jersey...John was an Arborist. He spent 20 years in Philadelphia, PA before becoming a recent Floridian. He was a lover and collector of anything Harley Davidson, he loved life and was always looking for the next adventure. He was extremely proud of his Native American heritage, as well as his family history in New Jersey. He had a giant "Aries" personality, which made him larger than life. His favorite motto in life was "Life is a gift...Death is a promise". John is survived by his long time girlfriend, Nikki, his two biological children, son William and daughter Brittany(Tim), grandsons William and Travis. Also survived by his stepson Joey (Autumn), his mother Sue (John), his three siblings, step-sister Angel(William), brother Raymond and sister Amanda (Scooter). He is also survived by many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins as well as many friends coast to coast. He will be missed by many.
To plant a tree in memory of John Randall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
