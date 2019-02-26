RANDOLPH, CARRIE LOU, - 78, of Pleasantville, NJ returned to receive favor before the Lord on Monday ~ February 18th, 2019 in Pleasantville, NJ. She was born in Sumter, South Carolina to William James McCoy, Sr. and Janie L. James McCoy on June 30th, 1940. Carrie was a very religious person and attended Christ Worship Center Worldwide of Pleasantville, NJ, where she was a Choir Member and an Usher. She really loved to cook. That love translated to her work as she was a Cook at Resorts Hotel and Casino. Carrie then became an Environmental Services Staff person at the Claridge Hotel and Casino. She also worked for the Atlantic County One-Stop program as a Secretary, and lastly, followed by becoming a "School GrandMother" for the South Main Street Elementary School. She liked working with children and with seniors. She was a stern person, and was a firm disciplinarian with her children. However, she could be surprisingly funny and hilarious at times. Carrie was an extremely private person, and gracefully and gladly afforded others the same amount of respect of their own privacy, as well. She was predeceased by her Parents, William James McCoy, Sr. and Janie L. James McCoy; her Brother, William James McCoy, Jr.; and her Sister, Dollie Hart. Carrie leaves behind to cherish her wonderful memories: her loving Daughter, Patricia L. Longcrier (Benjamin) of Pleasantville, NJ; her two loving Sons, Paul Randolph, Jr. (Stephanie) of Indianapolis, IN and Patrick Randolph (Jenny) of Sumter, SC; two caring Sisters, Jessie James of Washington, DC and Alberta Yvonne McCoy of Pleasantville, NJ; nine Grandchildren; seven Great-Grandchildren; and a host of Nieces, Nephews, and many other loving relatives and many friends. She will be dearly missed. Memorial Services of Faith & Love will be held Today ~ February 26th, 2019 promptly at 2:00pm at Christ Worship Center Worldwide ~ located at 429 West Bayview Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. For further info, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @609.344.1131.
