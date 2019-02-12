RANKIN, Marie Elizabeth "Betty", - 85, of North Wildwood, passed away on February 6, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She is predeceased by her mother Mary, father Frank and brother Sam. She leaves behind her son Donovan, her daughter-in-law Barbara "Bobbi" (Wotring) Rankin and her beloved granddaughter Audrey Marie Rankin. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, her early years were spent in South Philadelphia on 9th Street in Philadelphia's famed Italian Market where her father's family owned a store. Betty would summer at her mother's family home in Wildwood before moving to Wildwood full time at the age of 13 after her mother's passing from cancer to live with her grandmother. Betty graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School in 1951 where her mother and father were major contributors in the construction of the school which opened in 1948. After high school Betty moved back to Philadelphia where she pursued a career in dentistry, assisting world renowned Perio Prosthodontist Morton Amsterdam, DDS, ScD, FACDE at the University of Pennsylvania. Wanting a change from the East Coast, Betty left Philadelphia in 1958 and drove her white convertible Karmann-Ghia cross country to California where her brother Sam lived. Betty quickly fell in love with Southern California life, living in Long Beach and Belmont Shores. In 1966 Betty moved back to Wildwood in order to raise her toddler son around his family. Betty entered the cosmetology business where she began her career with Mary Miller and then Pete Ricco at Peter Vincent Salon. In 1974 an opportunity arose for Betty to purchase a small salon called The Hairloom in the Anglesea section of North Wildwood. As with everything Betty did, she took on that business with all of her passion and energy. It didn't take long for the business to outgrow its location and Betty moved The Hairloom to 4901 Pacific Avenue in Wildwood. Betty also owned Champs Barber Shop and ended her career owning Peter Vincent Salon after her good friend's passing. Her greatest joys were her son, daughter-in-law, granddaughter, numerous cousins and the many people she called friends. Betty spent many years loving the many people she grew to know along the way and calling them family. She fostered lasting relationships with her unconditional love and incredible wit. Betty had a compassion that made everyone she met gravitate toward her. She was passionate about helping those in need and leaves countless people better because she was a part of their lives. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (Feb. 15th) at 12 noon in St. Ann's RC Church, 2901 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood where friends will be received by the family from 11am until 11:50am. Interment will be at a later date. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.