Rann, Margaret "Peggy" Milligan, - of Little Egg Harbor, died on May 13, 2020. She was born in Neptune, NJ on February 9, 1934 to Isabel (Ayers) and Alexander Milligan. Peggy grew up in Ocean Grove, NJ and always held a special place in her heart for this shore town, passing this love on to her children and grandchildren. She took pleasure in maintaining her family's grave sites, making these trips with grandchildren a special time, packing a picnic and taking pictures with the family. A trip to Ocean Grove always included a stop at Nagle's for a birch beer, stopping at antique shops along the way. We loved the story of the "lady in red" and an Ocean Grove brick! Peggy was a lifelong dog lover, and devoted herself to her Dobermans, Chocolate Labs, and the occasional mutt in her life, along with a cat or two. She spent many years breeding, training, and showing her dogs. She also participated with her son raising and training Seeing Eye dogs in coordination with the 4-H. Peggy loved the beach, and enjoyed many trips to Ocean City, NJ with family. Pool parties were also a fun part of her life. Peggy was terrible with directions, so road trips were always an adventure, even when she had a navigator! You could always count on her showing up to a party, with fun costume jewelry and bright lipstick! Christmas Eve parties that she hosted for several years were looked forward to by all the family, and the older grandkids enjoyed playing "Santa's Helper" handing out the gifts she so thoughtfully chose for each one. You could always count on these events having lots of pictures, laughter, and videos made, to be found later in her enormous collection of scrapbooks. Peggy was also a published poet, and could always be counted on to write a poem for just about anything and anyone, that was lovingly typed out on her old typewriter. You could count on reading these on any visit to her home, while you enjoyed her lighthouse collection, family pictures and a cup of hot tea, (always brought to a rolling boil)! Peggy attended Glassboro College, coached cheerleading in Egg Harbor City, worked in the rectory office for St. Nicholas Church in Egg Harbor City, and the Galloway Township Tax Assessors office, and lastly for many years was a caregiver to different family members and clients in need, showering them with her love and care. Peggy was a member of the Moravian Church as well as the St. Nicholas Church both of Egg Harbor City, NJ. Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, Isabel and Alexander, and granddaughter, Stephanie. She is survived by her children Michael (Terri), Douglas (Nanette), Steve, Donna, Carol, Eric (Jennifer) and Gail, 24 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Humane Society of Atlantic County. A viewing will be held at a future date. Arrangements are entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home of Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
