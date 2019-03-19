Ransom, Ralph C., - 84, of Cape May, NJ passed away peacefully on March 14 at RWJ Somerset Medical Center in Somerville, NJ. Ralph was born in St Louis, Mo on Feb 11, 1935. He left St. Louis in 1955 to join the Coast Guard in Cape May, NJ. While there he met the love of his life, Barbara and they married in 1958. Most of their life together was in the Wildwoods and Cape May, NJ. Retirement years in Naples, FL. & McKinney, TX. Ralph worked at Marine National Bank as their Asst .VP for 19 yrs. and then became the owner of The Ugly Mug. In his younger years Ralph excelled in baseball and football. He loved spending time with friends and family. Other than his family, his great loves were traveling the country in his motorhome with his wife and friends, grilling ,golfing, painting and woodworking .Preceded in death by his parents Dorothy Giavelli and Willard Ransom. His step-father Alfred Giavelli and his sister Shirley Johnson.He is survived by his Wife of 60 years, Barbara. His Children, Lisa and Robert Falvo (Sebastian & Gianni), Gail and Leigh Cassidy (Lynn, Cindy, & Sean), Steve and Holly Ransom (Steven, Bradley, & Jordan) & Robert and Lisa Ransom (Noelle& Bobby), Sister-in-law, Sandra Kosobucki, four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews .Funeral services will be held 12 noon Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ where friends may call from to 10 to 11:45 am. Interment is private Memorial Donations can be made to the research of Macular Degeneration @ www.support.brightfocus.org The family wishes to extend their gratitude to family & friends for all of their loving support. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
