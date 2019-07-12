Rao, Muhammed S., - 63, of Atlantic City, passed away June 26, 2019, in his sleep at his home. He was one of three children born in Lahore, Pakistan to Pushpa Victor and Victor Mal. While in his 20's, Muhammed immigrated to the United States, first settling in Connecticut until moving to New Jersey where he worked at Caesar's Palace. Muhammed was a loving father, brother, and uncle. He is survived by his son, Marc Rao of Connecticut; and other family and friends. Funeral services were private. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Most Popular
-
Police: Falling tree branch killed girl, 3, at South Jersey campground
-
A child touched an electrified railing at a Maryland resort. The family's life has been upended.
-
Longtime Irish Pub inn manager, 'Mr. Atlantic City' Frank Pileggi dies
-
Boy, 7, killed crossing the street in Egg Harbor City
-
Brigantine reopens Cove beach after bomb threat
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
ATLAS CONSTRUCTION ROOFING SIDING All Phases of Construction! Painting, Power washing, Bathr…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.