Rao, Muhammed S., - 63, of Atlantic City, passed away June 26, 2019, in his sleep at his home. He was one of three children born in Lahore, Pakistan to Pushpa Victor and Victor Mal. While in his 20's, Muhammed immigrated to the United States, first settling in Connecticut until moving to New Jersey where he worked at Caesar's Palace. Muhammed was a loving father, brother, and uncle. He is survived by his son, Marc Rao of Connecticut; and other family and friends. Funeral services were private. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

