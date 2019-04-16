Rapp, Edwin J., Jr., - 77, of Wildwood Crest, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was born Sept 26, 1941, in Philadelphia and graduated from Father Judge High School. Edwin was the son of the late Edwin and Catherine Rapp. As a member of the National Guard, Ed served from 1963-1969. For 25 years he was a Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fireman. Ed worked at South Jersey Hardware Roofing and retired after a career with the Borough of Wildwood Crest. As fate would have it, his perfect match, MaryLou DelConte would also find her way from Philadelphia to Wildwood Crest. This pair would marry October 3, 1964 and share a devoted life together for 49 years until her passing in 2013. Ed is survived by his daughters, Michele and Robert Ridgway, Pamela and Steve Martino; brother, Robert and Judy Rapp; brother in law Louis and Coleene Delconte, sister in law the late LouAnn DelConte and three beautiful granddaughters; Gina Martino, Carly Ridgway, and Abby Ridgway. He will be dearly missed by nieces, nephews and many close friends. Family and Friends referred to as "Eddie, The Rapper or Pop Pop" and in every role there are special memories of love and laughs: Sunday visits with McDonald's Breakfast in hand for his "girls", Sitting on his front porch talking to people headed to the beach or meeting up with friends, this year-round "shorts" wearing man will forever be remembered and loved. Services to honor the memory of Edwin J. Rapp Jr. will be held Thursday, April 18th, at the Ingersoll Greenwood Funeral Home. 1201 Central Ave. North Wildwood, NJ. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10-11 am. Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
