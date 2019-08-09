Ratay, Catherine M. "Cathy", - 70, of Dorothy, NJ, formerly of Philadelphia, PA died July 25, 2019. Daughter of the late Stanley F. Ratay and Mary E. Frederickson; Sister of Tommy Ratay (Diane) and Kevin Ratay; Aunt of Kevin John, Katie & T.J. Ratay (Ashley); Great-Aunt to Em & Andi Ratay. Also survived by her dog Francie and many cousins and friends. Cathy started out her work career as a Waitress at Stouffers Restaurant on Lancaster Ave. in Wynnewood, PA before moving to New Jersey to work as a Black Jack Dealer at The Sands Casino in Atlantic City, NJ when they first opened in 1980. After her Casino days, she found her niche collecting nostalgic and memorabilia items, which led her to become an Antique Dealer where she set up shop at Days of Old Antiques in New Jersey. She loved life, animals, travel, and adventure. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11:00 am followed by a Memorial Service at 12:00 noon at Koller Funeral Home, 6835 Ridge Avenue, Phila, PA 19128. In lieu of flowers, donations to Keystone Care, 8765 Stenton Avenue, Wyndmoor, PA 19038 or any Animal Shelter of your choice would be appreciated.

Tags

Load entries