RAUB, HARRY MILTON, - 65, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully at home on December 17, 2018. Harry was born on March 8, 1953 to the late Eleanor Raub and grew up in Northfield. He attended Mill Road School and Mainland Regional High School. He is survived by his son, Harrison Raub of Linwood and son, Harry (Robbie) Raub, IV of Nevada. Harry had a long career as a master auto body technician. Corvettes were his passion and specialty. He started his career working for his mentor at Bill Moore's Firestone. He also worked at Tilton Body Shop and Elite Auto Body. In his younger years "Harry the Hat" was an avid pool player. He could always be found running the tables on Friday and Saturday nights at the Parrot and the Tilton. He also enjoyed NASCAR and Indy car racing. He had many friends with whom he shared great times, including Dave, and Linda Rivera (mother of his son, Harrison, with whom he remained close). He especially enjoyed meeting friends at the Watering Hole Cafe. Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Friday, December 28th at the Watering Hole Cafe, 6494 Weymouth Road in Mays Landing from 4-7pm. Arrangements were made by Boakes Funeral Home, Inc. in Mays Landing. boakesfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.