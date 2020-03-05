Raucci, Filamena M. "Fem" (Capacchione), - 92, of Wildwood Crest, passed away peacefully on March 3rd, 2020. Filamena was born and raised in Wildwood, NJ. She was a graduate of Wildwood High School. Filamena was predeceased by her husband Rocco and her grandson Douglas. She is survived by her son David (Joanne) and her daughter Debra (James) Hoelsworth, and grandchildren Melissa, Amanda Voisard (Adam) and Kyle, and great-grandchildren Landon and Hayden Voisard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 7th,11:00 AM at Assumption Church, 7100 Seaview Ave, Wildwood Crest, NJ. Family and friends may gather from 10:00-10:45 AM at the church. Interment will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Cold Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Douglas Raucci Forget-Me-Not Foundation, 121 West Forget-Me-Not Road, Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260. Arrangements entrusted to Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, North Wildwood. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Filamena Raucci as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries