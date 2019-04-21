Rauffenbart, Thomas W., - 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6 after a long battle with COPD. Tom was surrounded by his loved ones in the hospital, his dear and closest friend, Anita Vitale, his sister Donna McNichol, and his nieces, Kelsey and Devyn. Tom(my) made his residence in New York City and until his retirement was an administrator with the Bureau of Child Welfare. He grew up in Margate, New Jersey and graduated with the Class of 1963 from Atlantic City High School. He then went on to graduate from C.W. Post College on Long Island. He was the son of the late Judge Thomas W. Rauffenbart and Ruth [nee Stouck] Rauffenbart. Also predeceasing is his stepmother "Sonny" Rauffenbart [nee: Copes]. He was the life partner of the late David Wojnarowicz, a New York artist and activist and the subject of many books including his biography "A Fire In The Belly". David recently had a retrospective of his work at the Whitney Museum, and it is currently touring in Europe. He is survived by his sisters Donna [nee Schwadron] McNichol, his nieces Kelsey and Devyn, his sister Randi Rauffenbart Farina and her husband, Tony and three nieces, Toni, Valerie and Alexandra and a great-nephew, Steven. He is also survived by many friends who recall countless happy occasions, traveling, being near the ocean, and often involving food, drink, and laughter. To know Tom was to laugh. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
