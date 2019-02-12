Rausch, Dorothy "Joan", - of Absecon, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Born in Indiana in 1929, Joan lived in Absecon her entire life. Joan married Walter Rausch in September 1949. Together, they were co-owners of Mainland Refrigeration. Joan loved her family and treasured her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a devoted member of her church, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. For many years, she was a CCD Instructor and was active in the Eucharistic and the Comfort Ministries. Wife of the late Walter Rausch, Joan is survived by daughters, Mary Schultz (Garry) and Eileen Land (Keith); son, Kevin Rausch; “honorary” daughter, Marian Rausch; and by grandchildren, Michael Schultz (Becky), Lisa Schultz, Regan Checchio, Chris Schultz (Jennifer), Dylan Rausch and Miranda Rausch. Joan’s great-grandchildren include Morgan Schultz, Victoria Schultz, Daniel Villa, Michael Schultz, Ryan Schultz, Avery Schultz, Mackenna Schultz, and Stephen Berge. Joan loved her siblings, Michael Butler (Joann), and Nicole Ericson (David) and cherished her relationships with her many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visit from 9:30 to 11:00 am Friday, February 15th, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am. Graveside services to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ. Memories and condolences can be shared at wimbergfuneralhome.com. The family asks that instead of flowers; please consider making a donation in memory of Joan Rausch to AtlantiCare Hospice at www.atlanticare.org.
