Rawson, Thelma, - 93, of Galloway, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Born March 7, 1926 in Cuthbert, Georgia, she lived in Atlantic City for many years and was known by friends as "little bits." In her later years, she resided at Atlantic City Townhouse before moving to Galloway. Thelma was predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Viola Rawson; her husband, Oliver Small; her brother, Carlton E. Rawson, Sr.; her sisters, Irma Mae Glenn, Olivia Williams, Shefferwill Bender; three nephews, Nathaniel Howard, Angelo Bender, and Carlton E. Rawson, Jr; and one niece, Henrietta Williams. She is survived by her two nieces, Yvonne Rawson of Atlantic City and Regina (William) Smith of Egg Harbor Township; two great nieces, Shannon (Esaul) Martin of Bridgeton and Shireen Rawson of Sicklerville; a great nephew, William C. Smith IV of Egg Harbor Township; two great-great nieces, Maya and Bria Curtis of Mays Landing, a great great nephew Jared Curtis of Mays Landing and a host of cousins and friends. The homegoing service of Thelma Rawson will be held at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11am. A viewing will begin at 10am. Interment will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, Mays Landing. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
