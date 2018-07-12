Ray, James A. "Jimmy", - 71, of Vineland, passed away at Fox Chase Cancer Center on July 9, 2018. James was born and raised in Pleasantville, NJ. He worked in the tile and marble business until his retirement. His life was his family, food, weekly Bible study, his favorite TV shows Matt Dillon and Everyone Loves Raymond. In his younger years he loved raising Beagles, hunting and fishing. His crazy sense of humor will be sadly missed by all. James is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Julie (Bean-Adkins); daughter Carrie Crawford (Jeff); son Jeff Ray (Diane); 8 grandchildren, Jack, Cate, Brandon, Aiden, Andrew, Jaden, Robert "RJ", & Amanda Adkins; three sisters, Jean Scull, Joan Nelson (Richard) and Janice Davis (Jack); stepsons, Daniel Adkins and Robert Adkins (Kellie); many nieces & nephews; cousins, Jackie and Ray Smith; his most loyal and supportive friends, Richard Williams and James Halloran; his extended family brothers, The Fazio Boys; his devoted dog and sleeping partner Daisy and foot warmer Max, the destroyer. He was predeceased by his son Steven K. Ray; parents Alfred and Dorothy (Collins) Ray and his extended family Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Fazio and Nicky Fazio. A celebration of James's life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of James may be made to: Shriner's Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140 or Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
