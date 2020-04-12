Read, Joseph Patrick, - 78, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away peacefully at his home on April 8, 2020. He was born at Misericordia Hospital in Philadelphia on 3/15/1942 to Joseph Patrick and Catherine Theresa (O'Neill) Read. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 34 years Carolann Mary Read (Schast), his children, Lauren Read, Marcie (Anthony) Samartino and Bradley (Esther) Read, his grandsons, Christopher Samartino and Eli Read, his step-granddaughter Victoria Lederer, his siblings, Edward (Joann) Read and Catherine Read, his nephews and nieces, Edward Read, Rachael (Daniel) Meakim, Brooke (Brian) Coyle, Mary (Kevin) Esposito, Kevin (Mary) House, Tracie (Raymond) Mowery, Mark Nelson, Darlene (Michael) Livingston, Eric (Jennifer) Nelson and numerous great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his former wife, Martha (Sutliffe) Read. He is predeceased by his brother Henry Read. His faithful pug companion Gertie survives Joe as well. Joe graduated Glassboro State College in 1965 with a teaching degree in History and a minor in Library Science. Except for two years in textile sales for Thomaston Mills in New York, Joe spent much of the next twenty years as a teacher/librarian at Cape May City Elementary School, Carteret High School and Crest Memorial School. His teaching profession allowed him to pursue another career during the summers working the family pizza stand on the Wildwood boardwalk, Joe's Pizza, originally on 25th street and later on Oak Avenue. There were several summers he also ran a successful crib rental business, A-1 Crib Rental. In the mid-1980's he bought a well-established pizza and sandwich shop in Avalon called B.J.'s and ran that business for the next twenty years, putting his teaching career on hold. After that, he got his CDL license and drove a school bus then later went back into the classroom as a Teacher's Aide at Cape May County Special Services where he finally retired in 2009. Joe enjoyed many sports and activities throughout his life such as running, skiing, biking and gardening. He enjoyed golfing, particularly at Avalon Country Club where he was a member for many years. He loved watching football (Eagles), golf and basketball (Sixers and Villanova) and enjoyed going to the local high school basketball games, especially the tournaments. He was an official for high school track and cross country in the 1980's. For much of his life Joe loved politics and served two terms as a councilman in North Wildwood. Throughout his life he enjoyed daily crossword and jumble puzzles and passed along this enthusiasm to many of his students and employees. He was a friend of Bill W. for over 35 years with humility and gratitude. With his wife Carolann by his side, he loved travelling (especially Jamaica), going to the theater and attending live music events (favorites were David Bowie, Elton John and The Groove with grandson Chris). A memorial will be held at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for NJ Food Pantries to Holy Redeemer Health System Office of Philanthropy, 521 Moredon Road, Huntington Valley, PA 19006 (holyredeemer.com) or to Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Road, Ocean View, NJ 08230 (beaconanimalrescue.org). Condolences at www.radzieta.com
