Reale, Dolores J. (nee Gasko), - former resident of Margate City, passed away on December 1, 2019. On September 3, 1930, Dolores was born in Atlantic City the daughter of John and Angelina Gasko. She was a graduate of Atlantic City High School Class of 1948. Dolores married Vincent P. Reale, together they moved to Margate to raise their seven children (Vincent, Vivian, Valerie, Victoria, Victor, Vanessa, and Vaughan). While raising her children, Dolores involved herself actively in her community. She proudly and tirelessly wore many hats. Most notably Den Mother for the Cub/ Boy Scouts of America; Girl Scout /Brownie Leader; member of the Margate Mothers Club; Coach for the Margate Colts Cheer Leading Squad; member of the Blessed Sacrament Couples Club, she co-founded and served on the Board of Directors for Hahnemann Hospital Cancer Research Center. Dolores also volunteered her time to raise money for cancer research through her participation with the Annual Philadelphia Flyers Wives Fight for Lives Carnival. Dolores was a working mother and after being employed by Sears Roebuck she retired from Sears as a Custom Kitchen Designer and embarked in a new career as a REALTOR® for Century 21 Alliance. She served as a Director for the Atlantic City & County Board of REALTORS® and was recognized as REALTOR® Associate of the Year in 2002. Dolores was most proud of her role as Mom to Seven V's and Mom-Mom to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She believed in the spirit of "Friendship, Hope and Charity". Her legacy is the bond of friendship she developed singularly with each of her children, grandchildren, and friends she met along the way. The manner for retaining this bond was through the simple act of a family meal. There were no strangers at her table there was always enough food prepared to share, always an occasion to celebrate. Dolores is survived by her children Vincent Reale (Elizabeth); Vivian Fugee (John); Victoria Reale-Scaffidi (William); Vanessa Reale-Jones (John); Vaughan Reale (Margaret). Daughter in-Law Patricia Reale. Grandchildren: Vincent Reale (Lauren), Charles Reale (Aimee), Valerie Foley (Patrick), Melissa Friedman (Adam), William Scaffidi III, John Fugee (Heather), Christopher Fugee, Matthew Reale, Amanda Reale, Vaughan Reale Jr., and Gabrielle Jones. Great Grandchildren: Patrick and Shane Foley, Quinten Fugee and Hunter Fugee, Sean and Adrianna Conway, and Daniel Mitchell. Her brothers, Norman Gasko and John Gasko (Linda) and beloved Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Valerie (1976) and her son Victor (2018). Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association and/ or Ostiogenesis Imperfecta (OI) Foundation. For floral arrangements, please consider The Secret Garden of Linwood. A Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9th from 10-11 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church, Jerome and Ventnor Aves., Margate. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
