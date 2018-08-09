Reale, Victor P., - of Northfield, 1960-2018. Born in Atlantic City on March 1, 1960 to Vincent and Dolores Reale, he was fifth in line of seven children and raised in Margate City. He attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School and was a graduate of Holy Spirit High School Class of 1978. Victor worked as an electrician for the IBEW Local Union 351 until he retired in 2015. He was a proud member of the union and developed strong ties with the membership. Living on the island for most of his childhood, the sand never left his shoes and the ocean became his second home. If you couldn't find Vic go to the beach. He was a proficient swimmer, surfer, lifeguard and surf fisherman. He enjoyed other recreational sports like skiing and ice hockey. He was a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan and ardently cheered on the Boston Bruins. For those who knew him well, Victor was artistically connected to all types of musical genre; but was a huge fan of Jerri Garcia and specifically used his music to soothe his soul. "If you get confused listen to the music play." Victor is predeceased by his father, Vincent G., and sister, Valerie Jean. Victor is survived by his mother, Dolores (nee Gasko); and siblings: Vincent (Elizabeth), Vivian Fugee, Victoria (William) Scaffidi, Vanessa (John) Reale-Jones, and Vaughan (Margaret). He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11am on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church, Margate, with a visitation from 9:30-11:00am. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation, www.oif.org, Seabrook House, www.seabrook.org, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood-Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
