REALE, VIRGINIA A "Ginny" (nee Damiano), - 78, of Ventnor City, and formerly of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully, listening to her favorite Andre Bocelli Music - Saturday, February 2, 2019, after a five year battle with illness. Born and raised in Atlantic City, Ginny - as she was affectionately known, graduated from Atlantic City High School. She was a beautiful caring person, a fighter who didn't know how to quit. Ginny was a loving mother to John D'Angelo, Virginia D'Angelo, Susan D'Angelo and dedicated daughter-in-law Maria D'Angelo; step-children Susan Herling (Joe) and Charles Reale Jr. (Susan). A devoted grandmother who adored her grandchildren - Michael, Evan, Brandon, Gianna, Justin, Andrew, Christy, Steffen, and Charles. She was a dear aunt to her nieces Maryann (with whom she had a special bond), Toni, Lori and Joann; and nephew Joey. Ginny loved family and her close loving connection with her predeceased brother Nick Damiano, sister Sarah and sister-in-law Bertha. She was also predeceased by stepchildren Phyllis Ann Hughes and John Reale. Ginny is survived by her soul-mate, best friend and husband Charles (Skip) Reale who never stopped holding her hand through life's journey, her illness, and didn't let go until she finally found her peace. Ginny is also survived by her eldest sister, Grace Murphy. Ginny loved to travel the world with "Charlie" (as she liked to refer to him) and close friends. She received much pleasure and happiness by having large Italian Sunday dinners for her children and grandchildren. Virginia will be deeply missed and her memories deeply instilled in all of us whom she touched. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Virginia A. Reale 10:30 am Friday, February 8, 2019, at St. Michael's Church 10 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9:30 am in the church (additional parking in rear of church off Georgia Avenue). The Rite of Committal will be offered at Greenwood Cemetery, Washington Avenue, Pleasantville, following Mass. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Virginia's name to: The Tara Miller Foundation https://taramillerfoundation,org/ or Casa of Atlantic and Cape May Counties https://www.facebook.com/pg/casa4children/community/?ref=page internal. e Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC
