Reaves, Martha Lee (nee Crudup), - 77, of Egg Harbor Township, born on January 5, 1942 in Franklinton, North Carolina to Lee Crudup and Veatrice Hawkins Crudup Bullock.She answered her call early Sunday morning, January 20, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She worked in various jobs in Atlantic City, including nursing and supervisory positions. She worked as a nurse for 14 years. Martha is survived by two daughters, Celia Perry and Gwendolyn Small, and one son, Kalvin Reaves; six sisters, Molly Crudup, Gracie Brodie, Katie Crudup, Ella Pender, Betty Fowler, and Barbara Walker; and three brothers, James Bullock, Jr, John Bullock, and Joe Bullock all of North Carolina; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives, in-laws, and friends.

