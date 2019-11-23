Rebeck, Dominick Joseph Jr., - 74, a lifelong resident of Vineland, NJ, passed away on November 17, 2019, at his home surrounded in love by his family. Born February 20, 1945, he was the son of the late Dominick J. Rebeck and the late Laura (Grando) Rebeck. Dom was a widely known and respected staff photographer for 34 years at The Press of Atlantic City where he at one time served as Secretary and Vice President to The New Jersey Press Photographer's Association. He started taking pictures at the age of 12 with an Ansco box camera and spent much of his time researching and teaching himself the art of photography. As a self-taught photographer, he learned from his idols, famous photography greats, Ansel Adams and Yousef Karsh. Dom shared a birthday with Ansel Adams and they spoke to each other each year to wish each other a happy birthday and to discuss the art of photography. Throughout his career, he received praise and accolades for what he was able to capture in his photographs, from composition to his brilliant use of light, to capturing nature and emotion with each picture. Whether he was photographing Presidents, beauty queens, on the field at stadium sporting events or photographing people or nature, he did it with his own style and unique view from the lens. Dom won over 100 awards in state, tri-state and national photography competitions. He has had his photographs published in national magazines and newspapers from Newsweek to the front page of The New York Times. In 1967, Dom married and is survived by, the love of his life, Lucille A. (Giordano) Rebeck. They lovingly raised their six children: Larry, Cherie, Dom III, Michele, Tina and Diana. Dom is also survived by extended family members. Dom was a true artist and a dreamer, with a youthful charm that lasted his entire lifetime. Dom was a family man who dearly loved his wife and children. He made them smile and laugh and took care of them to his last day. He remained actively present in each and every one of his children and his ten grandchildren's lives. If you were lucky enough to know Dom, you would know he had the biggest heart and will be deeply missed by all. At the request of Dom and his family, a private ceremony was wished. We love you Dad more forever and always. Your time here with us was truly a gift and you will always be in our hearts. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
