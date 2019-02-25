Rebhorn, Linus Norman "Bud" "Norm", - 85, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away February 21, 2019. Norm was born in Philadelphia to the late Linus and Dorothy Rebhorn and worked as Chief of Investigations for the Office of Personnel Management. He moved to Cape May County almost 30 years ago and was a lifetime member of the North Wildwood Elks and the Wildwood Country Club. He was predeceased by his wife, Loretta in 2011. Norman is survived by his children: Christine Rebhorn McMullen and Michael (Erin) Rebhorn; siblings: Ron (Judith) Rebhorn, Eileen (Skip) Shinners, Kay Gregoria, Joan (Tom) Kennedy, and Steve (Joanne) Blake; grandchildren: Kyle, Sean, Madison, and Alexis; and best friends Lorrie and Bill McCleary. He is also predeceased by sister Lorrie Kueny. Funeral services will be Friday, March 1, 2019 at Our Lady of The Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norm's name to the American Cancer Society and Fox Chase Cancer Center. The family would like to thank Dr. Peter Corrado and all the wonderful staff at Fox Chase Cancer Center and Crest Haven Nursing Home. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
