Rebuck, Joan, - 76, of Rio Grande, passed away at home on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Joan graduated from Philadelphia Methodist Hospital in 1963, and last worked as a registered nurse at Fox Subacute Facility in Plymouth Meeting. After moving to Rio Grande, she enjoyed being a member of North Wildwood Elks, Knights of Columbus in Wildwood, and Emerald Society in Wildwood. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Neil Rebuck (May 21, 1996), daughter Taleen (November 30, 2015), and sister Shirley Clark. Joan is survived by her children William (Jacqueline) Rebuck, Alicia (Melanie) Rebuck, grandchildren Zachary (Paige) Ward, Benjamin Rebuck, and Samuel Rebuck, and sister Lois. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11am on Friday, November 29th, 2019 at St. Ann's Church, 2901 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood, NJ. Friends may call one hour prior to mass from 10am 11am. Contributions may be made to Greater Wildwood Elks #1896, 109 W. 1st Avenue, N. Wildwood, NJ, 08260. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
