Rech, Debra Jean, - 60, of Egg Harbor City, NJ passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Atlanticare Mainland Division. Deb was a graduate of Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing, Class of 1977. She graduated first in her class and was editor of the school's newspaper. Deb received her undergraduate degree in journalism by attending Moravian College and Florida University. She was editor of the Egg Harbor City Newspaper in the early 80's. Deb was a staff writer for the Press of Atlantic City for over 17 years and did freelance work for the Herald of Cape May. Her current occupation was as a home health aid for Angels Alliance Caregivers. Deb loved to cook bake and shop. She enjoyed spending time with her two daughters and a favorite activity was always a trip to the boardwalk with the girls. She loved cats and owned them most of her life. Her life's passion and greatest skill was as a writer. Deb kept may journals of her life and experiences. She loved her job as a caregiver to her many clients and they loved her. Deb always gave her very best to her clients and their welfare. She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas A. Penza. Deb is survived by her two daughters, Faith Mary Rech and Hope Marie Christine Rech; her mother, Viola J. Penza; her sister, Bonnie Bertino and her husband, Joseph Bertino; her niece, Shelley Bertino and her fiancé, Ted Groben; her good friend and companion, Rick Matthew; her aunts, uncles, cousins; and her two cats, Chessie and Vivian. Family and extended family only are welcome to a gathering on Friday, December 27th from 9:00 to 10:00 AM with a service starting at 10:00 AM all at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to the Animal Welfare Society of Cape May County, 40 S. Delsea Drive, Route 47, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Service information
Dec 27
Gathering
Friday, December 27, 2019
9:00AM-10:00AM
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
400 Liverpool Ave
Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215
Guaranteed delivery before Debra's Gathering begins.
Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
10:00AM
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
400 Liverpool Ave
Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215
Guaranteed delivery before Debra's Service begins.
