Redfield, Richard, - of Egg Harbor Twp., peacefully passed away at his home on Sunday, September 2, 2018, one day short of his 86th birthday. Survived by his son, Richard Redfield, Jr. and preceded in death by his partner of over 38 years, Doris DeCaro and survived by her daughter, Dawn Celli and her son, Vincent Argentiero. He was Poppy to Dawn's children, Annalise and Jimmy and, he will also be missed by many loving cousins. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. A viewing to be held at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ, on Saturday, September 8, 2018, between 9:30 am - 12:30 pm, followed by special blessings and memories. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in Richard's name, to St. Jude Children's Hospital, a charity Richard donated to. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
