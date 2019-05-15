Reed, Christine M., - 70, of Cardiff, California passed away at home unexpectedly on April 27, 2019. Christine grew up in Longport where she enjoyed many summer days on the beach. She graduated from Blessed Sacrament School in Margate in 1963 and Holy Spirit High School in 1967, where she was a cheerleader, played basketball, and was a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council. Christine graduated from Jefferson Hospital Nursing School in Philadelphia in 1970 and was crowned "Miss Jefferson" for her achievements in basketball, academics and nursing. She then joined Atlantic Shore Orthopaedic Associates where she developed excellent skills as a nursing assistant and first assistant in surgery. Christine relocated to Cardiff, CA. in 1982 where she held nursing positions in outpatient surgery settings and was quickly promoted to supervisory and administrative positions at Scripps Memorial Hospital and Torrey Pines Orthopaedics. She then joined Health South Corp. and was eventually promoted to Area Administrator for several surgery centers in the Southwest and Hawaii. Christine ended her medical career as a health facility evaluator for the California Dept. of Health Services. Christine was a fitness enthusiast and won several bodybuilding awards, including the National Amateur Championship by combining her natural athletic ability with ballet and interpretive dancing. Christine had a beautiful smile and a kind heart and will be missed tremendously by her family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Ann & Tom Reed of Longport and her niece, Kelly Smith of Egg Harbor Twp. Christine is survived by her sister, Beth (Lolma) of Novato, CA., her brother, John (Barbara) of Egg Harbor Twp., her brother, Tom of San Francisco, CA., her nephew, Brian Reed (Jennifer) of West Chester, PA., and great-nieces and nephews, Morgan and Trevor Smith and Braden and Delaney Reed. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 10:30 AM at Holy Trinity Parish: Church of Epiphany, 2801 Ventnor Avenue, Longport. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to John A. Kuzmann Memorial Post # 469, P.O. Box 441, Longport, NJ 08403.Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
