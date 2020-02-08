Reed, Harry J., - 73, of Pleasantville, passed away on Tuesday January 14, 2020. Harry was born in Atlantic City to the late William and Dorothy (Vanderslice) Reed. Harry grew up in Ventnor. He was employed as a bus driver for New Jersey Transit for over 30 years, operating the Atlantic City to New York route. He also was the Union Shop Steward for many years. He was predeceased by his brother William. Services were private at the convenience of the family. To share your fondest memory of Harry please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.
