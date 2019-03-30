Reed, Karen, - 66, of Glassboro, NJ passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Karen was born in Millville, NJ and has been a long time Glassboro resident. She was the office manager for her family business Revcomm. Karen was a devoted Christian and an active member of Hope Assembly of God Church in Malaga. She was a great hostess for many holiday and family gatherings. Karen enjoyed traveling and spending time in the mountains, where she loved to hike and camp. She loved being outdoors and walking with her dog. Karen was a special wife of 49 years to her husband Douglas Reed, was a loving mother to her children: Brian (Teresa) Reed & Jennifer Reed, and a proud and loving grandmother to her grandchildren: Seanna, Coryn, & Sebastien. Also surviving are her brothers: James, Roy, Kent, Donald, Joe, & Wayne and her sister Doris Stansell. Karen was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph I Smith, Jr. & Julia (nee Mosley) Smith; her step mother Vivian Smith; her mother-in-law Blanche Reed; and four brothers: Ellis, Ralph, Phillip, & Gary. A Memorial Service will be held at Hope Assembly of God Church in Malaga, NJ on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Karen's memory may be made directly to Operation Blessing International, 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA 23463 or will be accepted at the church the day of the service. To share condolences, please visit www.evoyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.