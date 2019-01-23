Reed, Margaret, - 99, of Petersburg, NJ, formally from Bargaintown, Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully on January 19th, 2019. Margaret was born in the English Creek section of Egg Harbor Township on May 10, 1919. Margaret attended the Tech School in Atlantic City and later owned her business, Marge's Beauty Shop. Margaret loved spending time with her family and traveling. She was a member of Pleasantville Baptist Church, and later Linwood Community Church. Margaret was predeceased by her loving husband, William H. Reed; parents Andrew and Mary Valentine; sisters Helen Capille, Irene Waters, Ethel Valentine, and Anna Latourney. Margaret leaves her loving children, Carol (Allan) Taylor, Peggy (Stephen) Temple, and William (Kathleen) Reed; grandchildren Melissa, Sarah, Jennifer, Jeffrey, William, Christine, and James; and 10 great-grandchildren. A public viewing will be held, Friday, January 25th, from 10 am until the time of service at 11 am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, 1650 New Road, Northfield. Burial will be following at Laurel Memorial Park, Pomona NJ. In Lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Angelic Hospice, 802 Tilton Road, Suite 100, Northfield, NJ
