Reese, Edith B. (nee Miller), - 72, of Chesapeake , VA and formerly Pomona, NJ passed away peacefully Monday morning, Dec 17th 2018 surrounded by loved ones. She was born to the late George and Edith Miller of Pleasantville on August 30, 1946 in Atlantic City, NJ. After Edith graduated from Pleasantville High School, she landed a job as a secretary for Lenox China. She finally settled into a career as a Blackjack dealer for over 25 years at Caesar's Casino, Atlantic City, NJ. In 2008, she moved to Chesapeake, VA to enjoy retirement. Edith loved to knit, sew, make jewelry and spend time with family. She loved teaching children arts and crafts and making a difference in the lives of others. She was dependable and always willing to help and give more than she had. Edith is survived by her four children, Kimberly Graupner and her husband Steve, Jeff Reese and his wife Leslie, Kelly Reese, and Trudy Rogers and her husband Kevin. Edith was very proud of her 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Edith was predeceased by her parents, George and Edith Miller. She is survived by her sister, Susan Phy and husband Charles. A Memorial will be held in the springtime at Laurel Memorial Cemetery in Pomona, NJ. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
