Reese, Georgina, - 93, of Ocean City, , NJ, passed away on Wednesday June 26th at United Methodist Communities at The Shores. Mrs. Reese was born on July 22, 1925 in Philadelphia. She graduated from Yeadon High School and the Moore College of Art. After school, she worked in the fashion industry as a fashion illustrator. She married Richard R. Reese in 1950, and they moved to Wilmington, DE where they raised their three children. Later in life she worked as a travel agent which allowed her to pursue her interests in travel and the arts. She was also a gourmet cook, loved her cats and dogs and enjoyed countless days at the 27th Street Beach. She and her husband maintained residences in Wilmington and Ocean City for many years until 2004, when they moved permanently to Ocean City. Mrs. Reese was active at Wilmington Christian School as an art teacher. She was also a regular attender at Faith Presbyterian Church in Wilmington, First Presbyterian Church in Ocean City and various Bible studies. She was predeceased by her husband and her daughter, Judith Renee. She is survived by a daughter Margot R. Osmianski and her husband Russell of Wilmington and a son Richard R. Reese, Jr. of Baltimore, MD and his wife Patricia and their four children: Daniel, Christina, Hannah and Joshua. Friends may call at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ 08223 on Friday, July 5. Visitation will begin at 10 AM with the Service starting at 11 AM. Final resting place will be in Seaville Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to First Presbyterian Church, 701 Wesley Ave, Ocean City, NJ 08226, or to United Methodist Communities at The Shores, 2201 Bay Ave, Ocean City, NJ 08226 or to the Humane Society of Ocean City, 1 Shelter Road, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Condolences can be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
