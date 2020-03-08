Reese, Herbert Edward, Jr. "Ed", - 66, of Ocean City, passed peacefully to Heaven on Monday, March 2, 2020, with his loving wife, Diane, by his side, after spending the day surrounded by his family and friends. Ed was born in Philadelphia on August 10, 1953, to Herb and Jeanne Reese. His family spent summers in the Southend of Ocean City, working at the 52nd Street Market until the family decided to make Ocean City their year-round home. The Reese family became known not only for their wonderful cheesesteaks and hoagies, but for their love towards everyone who walked in the door. Ed worked at the market until its closing and eventually purchased his own business, Commercial Maintenance and Cleaning. He loved taking care of his clients, fishing on his boat ReeSea, eating good seafood and ice cream with his granddaughters, cooking soup, playing golf and visiting the Masters, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Diane; daughters Stephanie (Matt) Goldman and Amy (Joe) Kuhar; three granddaughters Charlotte, Lynnley, and Annie Kate Goldman; one grandson Joey Kuhar; one grand dog Rory; sisters Debra Pyne, Marta (Arthur) Evans, and Patricia (Robert) Papaycik; brother Steven (Edith) Reese; brother in law Christopher Smith (Madelyn Isaacs); three nieces and six nephews; best friends Kevin and Will; and countless other friends. Ed was preceded in death by his mother Jeanne Reese and father Herbert Reese, as well as his brother William "Billy" Reese. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 14, with a beach day and sunset celebration at 6 pm on 52nd Street Beach in Ocean City. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
