Reese, Rochelle L., - 61, of Mays Landing, NJ was born in Somers Point, New Jersey, to Joan (Morris) and Josephus Reese. She was educated in Pleasantville Public Schools, graduating in 1977, from Pleasantville High School in the top five of her class. Rochelle was an employee of South Jersey Gas for many years. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey. Rochelle was a devout Jehovah's Witness who served as a pioneer actively and passionately preaching and teaching Jehovah's word in the ministry. She was preceded in death by: her parents, Joan and Josephus Reese; sister, Rosalyn Reese. Rochelle is survived by: her sister, Shari Reese; brothers, Dale Reese, Sr. (Debra), Gary Reese (Jane), Joseph and Phillip Reese; aunts, Marion Davis and Joan Morris; nieces, Dena Booze, Danee Grier, Aja Reese and Mya Royster; nephews, Sean Reese, Sr., Dale Reese, Jr., Derek and Marcus Reese; a host of great nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Funeral services will be 1PM Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4747 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City, New Jersey, where friends may call from Noon. Interment at Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, New Jersey. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, New Jersey, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
