Reese-Sooy, Jennifer, - 56, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones after her battle with POEMS Syndrome. She leaves behind the lights of her life, her children: John Serody (and Jess); Nikki and Pat Derbyshire; Chris Serody Jr (and Terry);Holly Serody (and Tim); Damien Sooy; MoMo; Mike Young; Josh Gagnon; along with many other "adopted" children and grandchildren (Delaney, Aliese, Devon, Liam, Keagan, Chase, Gavyn, and Elliana). She is survived by her mother, Alice Reese, and her siblings, Thomas Reese and Cynthia Marchese. Jennifer was preceded in death bu her father, Thomas Reese.

