Reeves, David L., - 60, of Woodbine, and formerly of Belleplain died Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Shore Memorial Hospital. Born in Cape May Court House, NJ he was the son of George Reeves and the late Judith A. Creamer Reeves. David grew up in Delmont and resided most of his life in Belleplain. He was a dedicated employee of Shoemaker Lumber in Ocean City where he was a Fork Lift Operator. David enjoyed hunting, archery, riding his Harley, flying model airplanes, and being with his family. Surviving are his sons, David J. Reeves, Adam E. Reeves, step daughter, Elizabeth Creamer, step son, Brian Creamer, companion, Sandy Creamer, father, George Reeves, sister, Mary Reeves, brother, Tom Swagger, 8 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net

Tags

Load entries