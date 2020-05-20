Reeves, Janet (Garrison), - 79, of Port Norris, December 7, 1940 May 16, 2020, was called home to be with the Lord on May 16, 2020. Janet was born on December 7, 1940, to the late Willard and Jean Garrison. She was raised in Mauricetown, New Jersey. Janet graduated from Millville Memorial High School in 1959. As a young wife and mother of two children, Janet attended the nursing program at Cumberland County College and graduated with an Associate's degree in 1972. Janet began working at Bridgeton Hospital in various units including the emergency department, the critical care area and the medical-surgical floor in order to gain clinical experience. Ten years later, Janet served as a day shift charge nurse for eight years when the Adult Mental Health Unit opened in 1982. During those eight years, Janet continued her education and obtained a Bachelor's degree in Health Education from Glassboro State College, now known as Rowan University, in 1990. With this degree, Janet became certified in the state of New Jersey as a school nurse while pursuing further educational opportunities. Janet continued to work on the adult unit as a staff nurse while earning her national ANA certification in mental health nursing. Towards the end of her career, Janet provided group therapy counseling services to her patients. In total, Janet dedicated 45 years as a registered nurse and board-certified Psychiatric-Mental Health nurse to the Bridgeton Hospital, now known as South Jersey HealthCare. Janet was married to Carl (Tom) Reeves for 35 years. She and Tom raised two sons, Thomas and Todd, who were her pride and joy. When Janet was not working, she had many hobbies and interests. She enjoyed spending every moment she could with her children, grandchildren and closest friends. Janet has a permanent campsite at Seashore Campsites in Cape May, NJ where she and her grandchildren spent many summers together. Janet also thoroughly enjoyed buying and selling antiques and was part of a co-op at Treehouse Antiques in Cape May. In addition to this, she was part of the antique shows at Coldspring Village for many years and enjoyed going to Bob Brooks Auction. Janet also enjoyed taking walks on the beach in Cape May, reading and gardening. She loved her animals dearly and enjoyed walking her dog throughout the campground and on the beach. Janet was a member of the Antique Arts and Cultural Society of South Jersey and the Herb Society of America. Janet was an active parishioner at the Parish of All Saints, where she enjoyed partaking in church events and attended mass regularly. Janet also attended many retreats and enjoyed spending time at the Marianist Family Retreat Center in Cape May, NJ. Janet was loved by everyone in her life and was the kindest person you could ever meet. She would do anything to help anyone and truly put her family first. She was the most beautiful person, on the inside and out. She made a positive impact on so many people. Words cannot adequately express the depth of loss her family feels, but we know she is in peace with God in Heaven and will forever be our guardian angel. Along with her parents, Janet was predeceased by her sister, Eileen Ringer. Janet is survived by her loving sons, Thomas Reeves (Lillian) and Todd Reeves (Karon), her four grandchildren, Amanda Moran (Joshua), Lauren Reeves, Timothy Reeves and Todd Reeves Jr., many friends and her beloved pets. There will be a public viewing and service at Hoffman Funeral Home in Port Norris, NJ to celebrate Janet's life on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 10:00-11:00am. A private burial will follow for immediate family. The family plans to have a memorial for Janet at a later date due to current circumstances. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Marianist Family Retreat Center, 417 Yale Avenue, Cape May Point, NJ 08212. To send condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
