Regan, Loretta V., - 88, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on July 21, 2019. Loretta was born on May 24th, 1931 in Trenton, NJ. She was the 2nd of three daughters of the late Louis and Frances (nee Rago) Massa. Many of her childhood hours were spent working in her parent's store, Massa's 5 & 10, in Trenton, NJ. Proud daughter of Italian immigrants, she was the first in her family to attend college, graduating from Allegheny College in 1952. She went on to attend graduate school, studying Economics at Catholic University, one of only a few women in this program at the time. It was here that she met her future husband, Paul J. Regan, and they soon married on July 5, 1954, setting up home in Washington, D.C. Loretta very much enjoyed married life, but she believed her greatest achievement was being a Mother and giving birth to her four children. The family left Washington, D.C. and relocated to begin life in South Jersey. Loretta became a working mother once she obtained her teacher's certification from Glassboro State College, now Rowan University. She began a lifelong career in education, over 25 plus years as a first grade teacher at Sacred Heart Grammar School in Vineland, NJ. She was well known for her loving dedication to her students, instilling in them a love for learning but most of all, a love for the Catholic faith. For her, this was paramount. Her artistic abilities were on display in the many bulletin board displays she created and the various school projects she designed; e.g., St. Joseph's Day, Catholic Schools Week. When she retired from Catholic school teaching in 1998, she had a 2nd successful career as a substitute teacher in the Vineland Public School system. She was so highly regarded that many teachers would call her directly at home to request her to substitute teach for them. Loretta had many varied interests and talents. Every morning, she enjoyed working and completing the Jumble, Cryptogram, and Crossword puzzle in The Press. She was an avid reader and kept the Mays Landing Library busy with her Bookmobile and then mail order requests. Loretta was very skilled at crocheting. She made many beautiful afghans, hats, and scarves for family and friends. She also participated in the Craft Club at The Oaks of Weymouth, where she crocheted hats, scarves, wheelchair lap blankets, and chemo hats. These items were then donated to Lutheran Bethlehem Church to use in their ministry to the homeless and cancer patients. Loretta had a warm, welcoming smile and loving demeanor. She had great empathy evidenced in her capacity as a compassionate listener. She was always there to offer a kind word or a shoulder to cry on if needed. She enjoyed spending time with her many friends at the Oaks of Weymouth. She especially loved her many teacher friends; hosting luncheon or dinner parties, craft nights, or going out. She hosted family for an annual St. Patrick's Day dinner and for various holiday meals. She was an excellent cook. Loretta was a communicant at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Mays Landing, NJ. Her Roman Catholic Faith was an important part of her life and embodied who she was. She had a strong faith in God and devotion to the Blessed Mother. Loretta was happily married for 53 years to Paul J. Regan, who preceded her in death in 2007. She is survived by her children: Mary Frances Regan of Timonium, MD, Mary Ellen Regan-Fuller and her husband Chuck Fuller of Treasure Island, FL, Mary Clare Shuster and her husband David of Ocean City, NJ, and her son Paul J. Regan of Absecon, NJ. She is survived by her sister Lois Massa Sellevold and her husband Svein, of Andennes, Norway. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Derek Sernaker and Sarah Sernaker, Meghan Regan, David Shuster and his wife Kristen, and Jeremy Shuster. She is also survived by numerous other relatives and friends. She will be missed by her devoted fur baby, Brady. A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 27 from 10-11 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, where Mass will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Church or animal charity of your choice. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Limitless Property Maintenance Powerwashing Biodegradable chemicals, hot water, roof, gutter…
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.