Regan, Marilyn L. (nee Johnson), - 66, of Winslow Twp., NJ, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Regan. Loving mother of Julie (Thomas) Reiter, Matthew (Valerie) Regan, and Kathleen (Richard) Worrell. Proud grandmother of 7. She is also survived and will be sadly missed by her brothers Leonard Mark (Linda) Johnson and Eric (Sandra) Johnson, as well as many nieces and nephews. Marilyn was born in Camden, NJ, and was a longtime resident of Winslow Twp., NJ. She worked as a Respiratory Therapist for Kessler Hospital for many years, before going on to work for Virtua and Garden State Pulmonary Associates. Marilyn was an avid gardener and enjoyed sailing. She loved her dog Sophie, but she most loved spending time with her grandkids. A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A family eulogy and time for remembrance will begin at 1:00 pm. Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be in Marilyn's name to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
