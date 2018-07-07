Regina, Neil R., - 59, of Somers Point, answered his final call on July 4, 2018. He was a life-long resident of Somers Point and spent many years of his life dedicated to public service there and in surrounding communities.Mr. Regina was currently the Deputy Coordinator for the Somers Point Office of Emergency Management, where he served for 40 years.He retired in 2010 from the Linwood Police Department as Chief Dispatcher; previously he was Deputy Atlantic County Fire Coordinator, Chief of Northfield Rescue Squad, a NJ Emergency Medical Technician, past Lieutenant of the Somers Point Rescue Squad and a past firefighter for Somers Point Volunteer Fire Co. #2. Mr. Regina also belonged to several service groups, he was past Commander of The Sons of the American Legion Squadron # 352 of Somers Point, past Chief of Security for the Good Old Days Festival in Somers Point and was a founding member and past Board Member of the Jerry Regina Legacy Foundation. Mr. Regina in his later years became an independent entertainment manager, managing such local celebrities as Ted Prior and Steve Larcombe. Neil's passion for music and his love for his friends were widely known in the community. Mr. Regina was also known for his sense of humor; he was "Mr. Pie in the Face" for the Ocean City NJ, Doo Dah parade; this title was bestowed on him by the late comedian Soupy Sales. Mr. Regina is pre-deceased by his parents, Giro "Jerry" Regina and Evelyn (nee McConnell) Regina, a sister Madeline Gehres (Earl) and a brother Jerry (Jennifer). He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret "Peggy" Regina of Somers Point and by two brothers, Nicholas (Kathleen Arleth), and John (Patty), He is also survived by his step children; Joshua Walter, Corey Altman, Tyler Walter, Bryan Sutton, Nicholas Sutton, Linda Reed and Kimberly Reed; 11 grandchildren and 1 great- grandchild. Additionally, he is survived by Denise Moya-Bettis whom he loved and treasured as a daughter. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Monday, July 9th 6-8pm and Tuesday, July 10th 9-10am at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Road, Somers Point. Services following on Tuesday at 10am. In honor of Neil's public service, the family asks that if you served the public in any way, please wear your uniform to the service. Burial will follow at Seaside Cemetery, Route 9, Marmora. In lieu of flowers, Neil requested that you make a donation in his name to the Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19104. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
