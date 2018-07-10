Rehill, Dale, - 59, of Villas, passed away on Sunday, July 8th, 2018 at his home after a lengthy battle with pneumonia. Formerly of Roslyn, PA, Dale has been an area resident since 1981 who served in the US Army shortly after graduating high school. Dale worked as a commercial fisherman, carpenter and roofer and enjoyed playing and watching football. He is predeceased by his father and mother, Robert, Sr. and Jane Graham. Dale is survived by his brothers Wayne Rehill, Robert Rehill and Bill, sister Maria Rehill, and step-mother Marie Rehill. A viewing will be held from 2-3pm on Saturday, July 14th, 2018 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, NJ. A service is not scheduled at this time. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
