Rehr, Joan, - 88, of Galloway, NJ passed away on March 9, 2020. She grew up in Atlantic City and worked many years as a waitress at various Atlantic City restaurants. Joan worked for 20 years at Atlanticare as a EKG Tech. She enjoyed spending time with her family, the beach and her painting. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Anna Schuman and her sons, Paul and Edward. Joan is survived by her son, Thomas and daughter-in-law, Mary; her granddaughters, Stacey (Jeff), Susan (Al) and Jessica (Lyle); her grandson, Edward; her great grandchildren, Ted, Paeton, and Ryan; as well as many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
