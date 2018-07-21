Reich, Garry J., - Age 62, of Galloway, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Hammonton Health Center. Born in Ventnor City, he grew up in Egg Harbor City where he was an Eagle Scout and the EHC Harbor Master. Garry graduated from Holy Spirit High School and went on to work in the casino business for many years. Quick with a joke, Garry made a lot of people laugh over the years. Old friends all over the country loved him, including his extended stops in Kansas City, Peoria, and Delaware. Garry is predeceased by his parents Alfred and Doris Reich and his brother Raymond Reich. He is survived by his loving sister Karen S. Fayer of Galloway, NJ, his nephews Jason (Laura) Fayer and Todd Fayer, and Great niece and nephew Julia and Owen Fayer. To honor Garry's wish, services and burial will be private at the convenience of his family. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. www.marinellafuneralhome.com
