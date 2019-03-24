REID, EDWARD L., Jr., - died suddenly at home in Clearwater, FL on February 10, 2019. Born in Philadelphia Pennsylvania on January 20, 1936. He graduated from Virginia Union University where he joined Omega PSI PHI. He was a proud Q. He then went on to Temple University to complete his graduate studies. He proudly served in the US Marine Corp. He credits his Marine Corp training for providing him with the discipline and focus to build a successful career in sales and marketing, culminating in his role as National Franchise Sales Director at Lawn Doctor, Inc from which he retired in 2002. Ned was a happy man. He loved his work. He was honored to be a Commissioner and belonged to The Men. He remarkably established and cherished friendships at every stage of his life. After retiring, he established full time residence in Atlantic City, NJ. He was appointed to the newly created Ethics Board for Atlantic City where he met and became fast friends with Norton Freedman, who proved to be a lasting and treasured influence on his life. He considered himself a jazz expert and had a music collection and a mind that spanned decades. He loved his music and he loved his Sunday mornings with BP playing GM. Super Storm Sandy forced him to relocate to Clearwater, Florida as a permanent resident in 2012. He immediately became involved in his Condo Association were he was an active board member and robust community activist until his death. He leaves behind his wife -- best friend and life-long love of 40 plus years Margaret Reid, his beloved nephew Josh Scott, his beloved friend Anthony Cox, his cousins and hundreds of people whose lives he touched, changed and forever inspired. A remembrance celebration will be held June 1, 2019 in Atlantic City, N.J. Friends who wish to acknowledge are asked to make a donation in his memory to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. (www.acrescuemission.org).
