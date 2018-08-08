Reidy, Mark, - 48, of Egg Harbor Twp, passed away peacefully August 1, 2018. Born in Philadelphia on March 19, 1970 he is beloved by his family and friends. Mark was a family man who loved spending his free time playing with his grandkids, watching the Redskins play and cheering for his favorite Nascar driver Rusty Wallace. Mark is survived by his wife Gia (nee Reynolds) Reidy, his children Jessica Harvard (Quentin), Debbie Davis (Kevin), Lucia Reidy (Dana), and Kurt Reidy. As well as his grandkids Zoey and Kevin Davis, his brothers John Reidy (Sandy), Matt Reidy (Michelle), his Aunt Mae, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mark was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Myrtle Reidy, and his sisters Deborah Reidy and Colleen Reidy. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Friday, August 10, 2018, 9:30 AM Living Faith Chapel, 5200 White Horse Pike, Devonshire, NJ 08215, followed by his Memorial Service 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to cureFA.org (http://cureFA.org) in his memory would be appreciated.
