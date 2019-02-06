Reifsnyder, Dorothy Marie, - 86, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away February 2nd, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Andrew and Anna Gerba and owned Smitty's Bar in the Villas along with her late husband, Richard. Dorothy is survived by her son Richard P. Reifsnyder, Jr., her grandson Richard A. Reifsnyder and his fiancée Melissa Snyder; as well as her sisters-in-law Jean Neill and Helen Reifsnyder. Services are private. Donations may be made in Dorothy's name to Love of Linda Cancer Trust, PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

