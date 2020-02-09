Reiken, Frances R. (Nee Gras), - 93, of Barnsboro, NJ, passed peacefully from our presence on February 7, 2020 surrounded by family. Services will be held privately. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.smithfhmantua.com.
