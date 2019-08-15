Reilly Jr, John V. "Jack", - 75, of Seaville, NJ passed away near the bay in Somers Point, NJ on Thursday, August 8, 2019.Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, he lived in Buffalo, NY; Conshohocken, PA; Warminster, PA; Ocean City, NJ; and Seaville, NJ. Jack graduated from Dobbins Vocational Technical School in Philadelphia, PA before enlisting in the United States Army in March, 1962. He served overseas in Friedberg, Germany until his Honorable Discharge as Specialist 4 in March, 1965. After a brief stint literally working in asbestos with CertainTeed, he began his long career in Sales in 1970 selling hand protection products for JOMAC before moving on to American Saw & Manufacturing Co., where he sold saw blades and hand tools for over 25 years. Jack "retired" to Ocean City, NJ where he served as Dock Master at Blue Water Marina from 2005 until 2014. Jack was an avid fisherman and spent the last 20 years chasing tuna with his son aboard his beloved Pair of Jacks. He will always be our Smooth Operator. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Betty; his son Jack III and daughter-in-law Kristie; his brother Ron and sister-in-law Bobbi; his sister Deb and brother-in-law Mike; his granddaughter Georgia; and his granddog Brody. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Sr. and Elizabeth.His Memorial Prayer Service will be held on Monday August 19, 2019 at The Godfrey Funeral Home, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ, where friends may visit from 10:00AM to 12:00PM.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's memory to The Gary Sinise Foundation (www.garysinisefoundation.org) and/or Ocean Conservancy (www.oceanconservancy.org)."For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
