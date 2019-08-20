Reilly, Thomas P. Sr., - 66, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Tom was born in Jacksonville, FL resided in Staten Island, NY prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor in the 1990s. Tom was a retired New York City Police Officer, then he owned and operated his own construction company. Tom was predeceased by his parents Michael Sr and Lucille Reilly, brother Michael Jr and sister Ellen Reilly Combs. Tom is survived by his daughter and son in law Anne Reilly Papantonis (George), Parkland, FL; daughter Erin Reilly, Little Egg Harbor; son Thomas Reilly Jr, Little Egg Harbor; brothers Gerard Reilly, Cedarville, NJ; and Jack Reilly, Tuckerton, NJ; grandchildren Reilly Papantonis (named after her grandfather) and grandson Kosta Papantonis. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 9:00 AM 11:00 AM with a service to follow at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN STREET, TUCKERTON, NJ. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, North Green St., Tuckerton, NJ. For more information, flowers and condolences visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com

