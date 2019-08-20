Reilly, Thomas P. Sr., - 66, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Tom was born in Jacksonville, FL resided in Staten Island, NY prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor in the 1990s. Tom was a retired New York City Police Officer, then he owned and operated his own construction company. Tom was predeceased by his parents Michael Sr and Lucille Reilly, brother Michael Jr and sister Ellen Reilly Combs. Tom is survived by his daughter and son in law Anne Reilly Papantonis (George), Parkland, FL; daughter Erin Reilly, Little Egg Harbor; son Thomas Reilly Jr, Little Egg Harbor; brothers Gerard Reilly, Cedarville, NJ; and Jack Reilly, Tuckerton, NJ; grandchildren Reilly Papantonis (named after her grandfather) and grandson Kosta Papantonis. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 9:00 AM 11:00 AM with a service to follow at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN STREET, TUCKERTON, NJ. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, North Green St., Tuckerton, NJ. For more information, flowers and condolences visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
Most Popular
-
Philadelphia mayor's daughter handcuffed in North Wildwood after brawl with daughter of local councilwoman
-
Galloway's Goodfellows restaurant closes
-
Adoption fees waived this weekend at Atlantic County shelter
-
Caesars Entertainment parts ways with top executive for three Atlantic City casinos
-
Hard Rock, Ocean find footing after one year in Atlantic City
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer and d…
FENCE Vinyl & Wood, Aluminum & Chainlink RAILING Vinyl & Aluminum Cable & Gl…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.