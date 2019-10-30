Reimann, Edith, - 86, of Tuckerton, NJ and a lifelong resident of this area passed away 10/20/2109. She retired as a school bus driver for Little Egg Harbor Township. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul H Reimann. She is survived by her sons Paul J Reimann and Mark A Reimann ( Regina); 2 Grandchildren Grant Reimann and Kaitlyn Reimann. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 10:00 AM at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery Estell Manor, NJ. Arrangements by and condolences at www.Adams-Perfect.com

